Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 245,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,728 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

