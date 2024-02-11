ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.01 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $9.99 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.54 or 0.99824028 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00184781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

