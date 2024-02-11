eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.6 million-$23.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.3 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 407,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The company has a market cap of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 322,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 180,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

