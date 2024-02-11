eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.6 million-$23.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.3 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

eGain Stock Down 24.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Shares of eGain stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 407,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. eGain has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 322,759 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in eGain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

See Also

