eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.2 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 24.2 %

EGAN stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 407,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,731. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

