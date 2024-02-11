Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE EW opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

