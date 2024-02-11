Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $72.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE EIX opened at $64.70 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

