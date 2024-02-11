Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Barclays raised Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

