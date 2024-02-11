Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.05

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 82,081 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

