e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.58.

ELF stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $102,849,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $95,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

