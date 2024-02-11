Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$377.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.5 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.180 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dynatrace by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

