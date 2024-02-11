Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

NYSE DT opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

