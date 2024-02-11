DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.11.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.