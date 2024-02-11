Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 79,882 shares changing hands.
Duluth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $138.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duluth
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.