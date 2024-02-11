Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 79,882 shares changing hands.

Duluth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $138.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duluth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 415,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Duluth by 118.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

