Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 820,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.