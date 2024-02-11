DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.30

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.41. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 90,336 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 943,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 420,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.