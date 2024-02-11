DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.30

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.41. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 90,336 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
