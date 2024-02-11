Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,873,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $51.11. 295,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.