Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 236,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,419. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

