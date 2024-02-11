DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.4 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

