Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,438,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464,128 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.32% of Newmont worth $681,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

NEM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,676,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

