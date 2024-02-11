Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,668,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 747,370 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Tesla worth $1,418,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,476,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,899,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $616.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

