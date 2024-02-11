Deutsche Bank AG Sells 676,159 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,159 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Procter & Gamble worth $953,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $157.42. 5,978,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

