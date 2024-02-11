Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,050,455 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Coca-Cola worth $456,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 15,235,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

