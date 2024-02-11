Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.97% of ONEOK worth $843,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,558. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

