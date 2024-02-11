Deutsche Bank AG Has $593.41 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $593,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,620,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 2,594,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

DB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 2,829,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

