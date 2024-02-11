Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,355,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $247.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

