Deutsche Bank AG Buys 214,299 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $908,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,217,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,741. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

