Desjardins Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. Company insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

