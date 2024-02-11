Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 1,221 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 134,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 125,880 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 544,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

