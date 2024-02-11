Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.