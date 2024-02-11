Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Delek US

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,707 shares of company stock valued at $70,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

