DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00114728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007367 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.