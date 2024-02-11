Decred Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $256.31 million and $2.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.17 or 0.00033613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00114641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007392 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,846,703 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

