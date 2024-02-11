Decentralized Social Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $41.62 or 0.00086685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $438.37 million and $2.27 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

