David Kwon Sells 863 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

