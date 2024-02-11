David Kwon Sells 863 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

