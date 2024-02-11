DA Davidson Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

