CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.77 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.810 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 7.5 %

CYBR opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.21. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $281.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $55,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.