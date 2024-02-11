CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

