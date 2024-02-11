Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.67.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.32. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,268,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

