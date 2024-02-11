Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.77.

Shares of CFR opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

