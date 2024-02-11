Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Crown stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

