Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
CPG stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
