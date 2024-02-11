Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,800,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 635,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

