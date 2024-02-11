Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $179.53 million and approximately $154.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

