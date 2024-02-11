Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE:CVO opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

