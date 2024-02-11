Cormark Trims ATS (TSE:ATS) Target Price to C$67.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.14.

Shares of ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.64.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

