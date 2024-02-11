Cormark Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$24.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DND. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of DND opened at C$13.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.32.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

