COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.550 EPS.

CDP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83.

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

