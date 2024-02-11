COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

