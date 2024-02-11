COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.