Contrasting HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFBW and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $74.18 billion 2.01 $16.04 billion $6.90 5.66

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

FFBW has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for FFBW and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 2 2 4 0 2.25

HSBC has a consensus target price of $560.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,334.79%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than FFBW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A HSBC 24.42% 14.04% 0.91%

Summary

HSBC beats FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

